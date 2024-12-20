BASH.WS# run
0 refs to ru.lg.ztv.one
No results found, please run it to get the result.
No results found, please run it to get the result.
No results found, please run it to get the result.
No results found, please run it to get the result.
No results found, please run it to get the result.
Cached: 2024.12.20 08:19:51/ 3 days 14 hours ago
No results found, please run it to get the result.
Cached: 2024.12.20 08:19:51/ 3 days 14 hours ago
traceroute to ru.lg.ztv.one (45.155.207.137), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
 1  gateway (172.31.1.1)  2.541 ms  2.514 ms  2.527 ms
 2  21779.your-cloud.host (88.198.30.114)  0.541 ms  0.545 ms  0.584 ms
 3  * * *
 4  spine8.cloud1.nbg1.hetzner.com (49.12.143.93)  1.469 ms spine7.cloud1.nbg1.hetzner.com (49.12.143.89)  1.435 ms  1.415 ms
 5  * * *
 6  core11.nbg1.hetzner.com (213.239.203.101)  1.047 ms core11.nbg1.hetzner.com (213.239.239.121)  0.496 ms core12.nbg1.hetzner.com (213.239.239.141)  0.485 ms
 7  core4.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.33)  3.546 ms core1.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.250)  3.456 ms core1.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.254)  3.380 ms
 8  core8.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.86)  3.801 ms core8.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.252.9)  3.567 ms core8.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.126)  3.607 ms
 9  91.203.28.244 (91.203.28.244)  3.791 ms  3.684 ms  3.671 ms
10  * * *
11  * * *
12  * * *
13  * * *
14  * * *
15  * * *
16  * * *
17  * * *
18  * * *
19  * * *
20  * * *
21  * * *
22  * * *
23  * * *
24  * * *
25  * * *
26  * * *
27  * * *
28  * * *
29  * * *
30  * * *

