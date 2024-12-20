No results found, please run it to get the result.
No results found, please run it to get the result.
No results found, please run it to get the result.
No results found, please run it to get the result.
No results found, please run it to get the result.
Cached: 2024.12.20 08:19:51/ 3 days 14 hours ago
traceroute to ru.lg.ztv.one (45.155.207.137), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
1 gateway (172.31.1.1) 2.541 ms 2.514 ms 2.527 ms
2 21779.your-cloud.host (88.198.30.114) 0.541 ms 0.545 ms 0.584 ms
3 * * *
4 spine8.cloud1.nbg1.hetzner.com (49.12.143.93) 1.469 ms spine7.cloud1.nbg1.hetzner.com (49.12.143.89) 1.435 ms 1.415 ms
5 * * *
6 core11.nbg1.hetzner.com (213.239.203.101) 1.047 ms core11.nbg1.hetzner.com (213.239.239.121) 0.496 ms core12.nbg1.hetzner.com (213.239.239.141) 0.485 ms
7 core4.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.33) 3.546 ms core1.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.250) 3.456 ms core1.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.254) 3.380 ms
8 core8.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.86) 3.801 ms core8.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.252.9) 3.567 ms core8.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.126) 3.607 ms
9 91.203.28.244 (91.203.28.244) 3.791 ms 3.684 ms 3.671 ms
10 * * *
11 * * *
12 * * *
13 * * *
14 * * *
15 * * *
16 * * *
17 * * *
18 * * *
19 * * *
20 * * *
21 * * *
22 * * *
23 * * *
24 * * *
25 * * *
26 * * *
27 * * *
28 * * *
29 * * *
30 * * *
No results found, please run it to get the result.
Search for references
This is the search mode - you can use it to find references to any host in our cache. Just type the specified host and hit enter or click the button.
Nslookup arguments and description
NSLOOKUP is a programm for querying NS server for a specified domain. This tool is commonly used for detecting the IP address of the domain (A record), but can be used for receiving other NS records. It is very similar to DIG command. Unlike DIG, NSLOOKUP is based on its own resolver library.
Host
Requierd argument, specifies the host about which is querying the information.
NS server
Optional argument, specifies which NS server to query.
Type
Port
Optional argument, specifies the NS server port (53 by default)
Debug
Debug2
Ping arguments and description
PING is the network command, which lets you check whether or not the host is alive and responding. The special protocol ICMP is used for pinging. See RFC 792 for ICMP protocol details. You can find the command arguments below.
Host
Requierd argument, can be an IP or domain name.
Protocol
Packet size
By default it is 56 bytes, which translates into 64 ICMP data bytes (8 bytes of ICMP header are added)
Map IP
MTU
Timestamp
Whois arguments and description
WHOIS searches Whois servers for the object (domain or IP). The special WHOIS protocol is used for querying the Whois servers. See RFC 3912 for the protocol specification. This command is available on all linux systems and has a lot of arguments. The most important argument is host address. See the arguments decription below.
Host
Requierd argument, can be an IP or domain name.
Host arguments and description
HOST is a DNS lookup utility. You can use it to convert names to IP addresses and vice versa. It is similar to DIG and NSLOOKUP. This command is available on all linux distributives. There are several arguments. You can find decription of the arguments below.
Host
Requierd argument, can be an IP or domain name.
NS server
Optional argument, can be an IP or domain of name server
Protocol
Type
All
Verbose mode
Traceroute arguments and description
TRACEROUTE is the network diagnostic command. This command tracks the route packets taken from an IP network on their way to a given host. ICMP or UDP packets are used. See the command arguments below.
Host
Requierd argument, can be an IP or domain name.
Fragmentation
ICMP
TCP
Map IP
Protocol
Port
For UDP specifies the destination port
Geoiplookup arguments and description
GEOIPLOOKUP lets you detect the location of a host. A preparsed WHOIS database is used for detecting the location of IP or domain. There are a lot of independent geoip databases in the Internet, so the same host can have different locations in those databases. GEOIPLOOKUP is not a built-in Linux command. The command has only one argument - host address.
Host
Requierd argument, can be an IP address only
Dig arguments and description
The DIG command is a part of BIND package, available on all linux distributives. It is used for querying Domain Name Servers (DNS) using standard operating system libraries and display answers from these DNS servers. Domain Information Groper (DIG) is useful for troubleshooting DNS issues. You can find DIG arguments below.
Host
Requierd argument, can be an IP or domain name.
NS server
Requierd argument, can be an IP or domain name.
Type
Trace
Tcp
Ignore
AA only
AD flag
CD flag
Show class
Show TTL
Answer
Comments
Recurse
Short
Cmd
Identify
Stats
Authority
Additional
All
Multiline
One SOA
Fail
Best effort
DNSSEC
EDNS ID request
Cached: 2024.12.20 08:19:51/ 3 days 14 hours ago
traceroute to ru.lg.ztv.one (45.155.207.137), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
1 gateway (172.31.1.1) 2.541 ms 2.514 ms 2.527 ms
2 21779.your-cloud.host (88.198.30.114) 0.541 ms 0.545 ms 0.584 ms
3 * * *
4 spine8.cloud1.nbg1.hetzner.com (49.12.143.93) 1.469 ms spine7.cloud1.nbg1.hetzner.com (49.12.143.89) 1.435 ms 1.415 ms
5 * * *
6 core11.nbg1.hetzner.com (213.239.203.101) 1.047 ms core11.nbg1.hetzner.com (213.239.239.121) 0.496 ms core12.nbg1.hetzner.com (213.239.239.141) 0.485 ms
7 core4.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.33) 3.546 ms core1.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.250) 3.456 ms core1.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.254) 3.380 ms
8 core8.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.86) 3.801 ms core8.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.252.9) 3.567 ms core8.fra.hetzner.com (213.239.245.126) 3.607 ms
9 91.203.28.244 (91.203.28.244) 3.791 ms 3.684 ms 3.671 ms
10 * * *
11 * * *
12 * * *
13 * * *
14 * * *
15 * * *
16 * * *
17 * * *
18 * * *
19 * * *
20 * * *
21 * * *
22 * * *
23 * * *
24 * * *
25 * * *
26 * * *
27 * * *
28 * * *
29 * * *
30 * * *